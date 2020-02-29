GES Unveils Teachers App

Dr Kwabena BempahTandoh

THE Ghana Education Service (GES), in partnership with the Ghana Society for Education Technology (GSET), has unveiled a teacher survey and learning app called “Teacher App.”

The app, which can be downloaded free of charge on Google Play Store, will help the teachers to upgrade their skills in teaching and learning. They can take advantage of the platform to ask questions, share data and get the right information to teach.

The app will ask teachers three questions at the end of each day, provide information on how others have responded to the questions and then provide each teacher with a short piece of professional development reading to help teachers reflect and improve their classroom practice.

GSET, which was inaugurated by Education Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh in July last year at the University of Ghana with Dr. Sam Awuku as its board president, has since been pushing for the integration of technology in education to revamp STEM education in Ghana and Africa.

Dr. Kwabena Bempah Tandoh, the Deputy Director-General of GES, who launched the app, said all public and private school teachers can have access to the app.

He said the app would give teachers easy access to world-class professional development materials and resources so that they can become world-class practitioners.

Dr. Tandoh explained that the app would provide additional avenues for the teachers to connect with others and also help them to learn from their colleagues across the country.

Besides, he said it would provide the GES and other agencies, including policymakers and NGOs, real-time data on teaching and learning which would inform the decision they make to improve learning outcomes.

BY Daniel Bampoe