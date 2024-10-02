GEXIM Engages SMEs On GO Programme

Participants and GEXIM Bank officials in a group photo

The Ghana Export and Import (GEXIM) Bank, the principal export finance institution of the government has held an engagement with Small and Medium Enterprise owners to foster business growth and expansion under the SME Growth and Opportuity (GO) Programme.

The programmes offers targeted financial and technical support to high-growth potential SMEs to accelerate their growth.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer – Banking, Rosemary Beryl Archer, speaking at the event said the mandate of the Bank is to support and develop trade between Ghana and other countries, overseas investments by Ghanaian companies and eliminate critical market failures in the Ghanaian economy.

She said as a testament of the bank’s determination to support Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) to scale up and run profitable ventures, the Bank in 2018 introduced the “Tuesday Market” initiative, a platform that presents equal opportunities for Ghanaian entrepreneurs to promote and market their Made-In-Ghana products for the public to patronise.

“Today, we want to share with you our plan for Micro and SMEs on our special initiative under the SME GO Programme to strategically position your businesses and take you to the next level,” she said.

She led he participants to share ideas and identify ways of supporting their businesses to grow.

“We are here for you, so please feel free to engage with us,” she said.

Participants of the programme were delighted at the offerings and expressed their support and willingness to participate.

A Business Desk Report