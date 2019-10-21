GFA Aspirants Salute RFA Election Winners

George Afriyie, Fred Pappoe, Nana Yaw Amponsah and Kurt Okraku

Four of the Ghana FA presidential candidates have sent well-wishing messages to the winners of the Regional football association chairmanship elections.



While congratulating winners of the elections; the candidates also advised both losers and winners to come together to chart a new cause for the growth of the sport.



Candidate Nana Yaw Amponsah in a simple message to both winners and Loser said, “Congratulations to all the winners in the RFA elections. Better luck next time to the losers. Let us all come together to finalize and push for the new dawn.”

George Afriyie expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the winners, portions of his statement read:



“A hearty congratulations to all our colleagues who won their respective RFA elections. Now comes the hard part. Let’s work together to build Ghana football. This is my pledge to the 10 RFAs”



Kurt Okraku congratulated the winners on behalf of his team, a release issued by the game changer team said.



“On behalf of the game-changing team, I would like to congratulate all those who emerged winners of the elections held in the 10 regions to select chairmen for the regional football association.”

Posting on his social media handle, Fred Pappoe used the occasion to call on the elected chairmen to come on board to work towards achieving his 5R objectives.



“Congratulations to all the newly elected RFA Chairmen. As the dawn of a new era beckons, let’s all join hands and work together to recover, redeem, revive, repair and restore the valuable brand that is Ghana football. ”



The GFA has two more elections coming up, as the NC seeks to wrap its 14 months job of reforming Ghana football.