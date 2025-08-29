GFA Backs UDS Ahead Of World Universities Soccer Championship

GFA and UDS officials

THE GHANA Football Association (GFA) has thrown its weight behind the University for Development Studies (UDS) as the reigning African Universities Soccer Champions prepare to represent Ghana at the World Universities Soccer Championship in China this September.

UDS earned the honour after making history earlier this year by clinching the Africa Universities Soccer Championship in Nigeria.

The victory secured Ghana a place at the global competition, prompting the University to seek support from the GFA to ensure adequate preparation.

Responding to the appeal, the GFA on Thursday presented sets of training kits to UDS in Accra.

The donation was received by Michael Ansa, Head of the University’s Accra Office, with the presentation made on behalf of GFA President Kurt Okraku and the Executive Council by the Association’s Chief Finance Officer.

In addition to the kits, the GFA pledged to grant UDS access to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram, enabling the team to step up their preparations before departure.

The Association reaffirmed its commitment to supporting academic institutions that excel in football, describing UDS’ continental triumph as proof of the talent and potential within Ghana’s tertiary education system.

BY Wletsu Ransford