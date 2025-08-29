Oxlade-Chamberlain Ends Besiktas Spell After Contract Termination

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Former Arsenal and Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has left Turkish side Besiktas after reaching an agreement to terminate his contract.

The 32-year-old joined the club on a free transfer in August 2023 after leaving Liverpool and still had a year remaining on his deal.

Besiktas, now coached by ex-Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, confirmed they will pay the player £1.5 million in compensation as part of the settlement.

Oxlade-Chamberlain made 50 appearances and scored five goals during his time in Turkey, helping Besiktas to the Turkish Cup in 2024. Last season, he featured 20 times across all competitions.

Capped 35 times by England, the midfielder last played for his country in 2019. A product of Southampton’s academy, he later starred at Arsenal before joining Liverpool in 2017 for £35m.

With the Reds, he played 146 games, scored 18 goals, and lifted the Premier League title in 2020, though his spell was disrupted by long-term knee injuries.