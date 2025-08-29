Amorim Under Scrutiny After Man Utd’s Shock Cup Exit

Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim’s image slumped in the dugout as Grimsby told its own story as Manchester United crashed out of the Carabao Cup in a penalty shootout to League Two opposition.

For a club of United’s stature, the defeat was humiliating and has only deepened doubts about the Portuguese manager’s future.

United finished a dismal 15th in the Premier League last season, their lowest position in the modern era, and signs of progress remain scarce.

Amorim was the board’s chosen man after Erik ten Hag’s dismissal, backed with £200m on three attacking players this summer. But with only 17 wins in 45 matches, results have not matched the investment.

The coach’s rigid system, with three centre-backs and no natural wingers, has left high-profile players marginalised.

Jadon Sancho, Antony and Marcus Rashford are out of favour, while academy product Kobbie Mainoo feels sidelined enough to consider leaving despite starting at Grimsby.

Alejandro Garnacho, once seen as United’s future, has been frozen out and is now linked with Chelsea.

Even the new signings have struggled to make an impact. Matheus Cunha has shown flashes but missed from the spot in Wednesday’s shootout, followed by Bryan Mbeumo.

Benjamin Šeško, another expensive summer arrival, was the last outfield player to step forward, a decision that puzzled many.

Amorim admitted he did not fully understand what went wrong at Blundell Park, but his passive behaviour during the shootout only fuelled criticism that he lacks the authority to lead from the front.

United’s entire restructure has been built around his philosophy, yet the cracks are widening fast.

A home game against Burnley awaits on Sunday, where victory will be demanded but far from assured.

For a club still searching for stability, Amorim’s future — and United’s direction — hangs in the balance.