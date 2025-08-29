Police Ladies Revive Hopes With Dominant Win Over Sam Nelly

Police Ladies celebrate a goal

POLICE LADIES of Ghana kept their CAF Women’s Champions League WAFU B qualification hopes alive with a convincing 3–1 triumph against Benin’s Sam Nelly FC in their second Group B fixture.

The Accra-based side made a bright start, taking the lead in the 14th minute through Grace Animah’s well-taken penalty.

Sarah Nyarko added a second in the 25th minute, giving Police Ladies a comfortable cushion heading into halftime.

Their superiority continued after the break, and Deborah Afriyie’s strike in the 68th minute all but secured the points at 3–0.

Sam Nelly grabbed a late consolation through Yenido Gandonou in the 81st minute, but her celebration earned her a yellow card.

The result marks a strong comeback for Police Ladies after their opening defeat to Nigeria’s Bayelsa Queens.

Nyarko’s influential performance was recognised as she was named Woman of the Match, with the victory keeping Police Ladies well in the hunt for a semi-final spot.

BY Wletsu Ransford