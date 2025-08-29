MP Donates Desks To Improve Education In Ga East

Faustina Elipklim Akurugu presenting the desks to Eric Sey (left)

Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Faustina Elipklim Akurugu, has donated 210 desks to the Ga East Education Directorate for distribution to public schools in the municipality.

The initiative, she said, is aimed at easing the burden of inadequate classroom furniture while reinforcing her commitment to quality education and community development.

Handing over the desks on Wednesday, August 27, Ms. Akurugu explained that the gesture was part of her broader efforts to improve the learning environment for pupils in her constituency.

“Every child deserves the chance to learn in comfort and dignity. By providing these desks, we are helping to shape a brighter future for pupils in Accra,” she said.

The MP added that her office has been rolling out a series of interventions to enhance education delivery, including the rehabilitation of school infrastructure, the donation of learning materials, and the organisation of quiz competitions.

She stressed that the measures were targeted at reducing overcrowding, supporting inclusivity, boosting students’ morale, and promoting equality in education.

She also appealed to teachers and school authorities to ensure proper maintenance of the desks and to promptly report any damages for repairs.

Receiving the furniture on behalf of the Ghana Education Service, Ga East Municipal Education Director, Eric Sey, expressed appreciation for the support, describing it as timely.

“These desks will help ease the seating challenges faced by students and provide a more conducive environment for academic work,” he noted.

The desks, made from durable, locally sourced materials, are expected to be distributed to selected schools across the municipality in the coming days.

The brief ceremony was attended by the Ga East Municipal Chief Executive, Edmund Agboh, teachers, and community members, many of whom praised the MP for the intervention.

By Stella Botchwey