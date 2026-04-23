GFA Clarifies World Cup Ticket Release Timeline Amid High Demand

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has issued a reminder to members of the football community regarding the release of tickets for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026, stating that tickets will only be made available by FIFA on a yet-to-be-confirmed date in May 2026.

According to the Association, no tickets have been released to any applicants so far, including those who purchased directly through the FIFA ticketing platform on the official website.

This means both Ghanaian fans who applied independently and those who secured tickets through the GFA will receive them at the same time once FIFA begins distribution.

The GFA assured supporters who purchased tickets through its official channels that arrangements are already in place to ensure swift delivery.

Once FIFA releases the tickets to the Association, the established processes will be activated to ensure fans receive their allocations without delay.

The statement releases by the GFA Communications department also highlighted the overwhelming interest in the global showpiece, noting that ticket requests far exceeded the limited allocation available to the GFA Football Community.

Despite this, the Association emphasised its commitment to transparency, adding that it has consistently shared all relevant communications from FIFA to guide Ghanaians both at home and abroad.

Fans were further encouraged to continue using the official FIFA ticketing platform, where the majority of tickets for the tournament have been made available.