GFA Conducts Middle Belt Scouting To Finalise Elite Academy Selections

GFA officials with some young players

THE GHANA Football Association (GFA) has conducted a major scouting exercise in the Middle Belt as part of its ongoing efforts to identify and develop players for its Elite Academies.

The exercise took place at the Atonsu Astroturf in Kumasi, where more than 90 boys from the Ashanti Region showcased their skills.

It later moved to the Penkwase Astroturf in the Bono Ahafo Region, where about 70 players participated in the final screening session.

Supervised by a strong technical team, the programme was led by FIFA Talent Coach Stuart McClaren, Elite Academy Manager and National Team Department official Joseph Tetteh Zutah, alongside National U-15 Coach and Scout Manager Fataw Salifu.

Their task was to evaluate and select promising players who will form the next generation of the GFA’s Middle sector Elite Academy.

According to the Association, the scouting initiative is part of a broader strategy to finalize selections for the Academy while also creating room for new talents to replace players who are progressing to Senior High School Form Two this academic year.

The GFA has emphasised that the Elite Academy project reflects its long-term vision to strengthen grassroots football, nurture exceptional talent, and provide clear pathways for young players to climb through the national football structure.

BY Wletsu Ransford