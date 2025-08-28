Venus Williams Returns To US Open Doubles With Leylah Fernandez

Venus Williams in action

Venus Williams may have bowed out of the US Open singles in the first round, but the 44-year-old will return to the Flushing Meadows courts with renewed purpose in doubles.

The American veteran, who lost a spirited battle to Czech 11th seed Karolina Muchova on Monday, is teaming up with Canada’s Leylah Fernandez, a partner 23 years her junior.

The pair will face the formidable sixth seeds, Ukraine’s Lyudmyla Kichenok and Australia’s Ellen Perez, in the opening round. For Williams, the challenge brings echoes of past glory—she has twice lifted the doubles crown in New York, in 1999 and 2009, both times alongside her younger sister Serena.

Serena herself paid an emotional tribute on Instagram, describing her sister as a source of “strength, courage, determination, class, perseverance, inspiration,” and confessing: “There’s not enough words to describe how proud I am of you. P.S. I hope to be like you.”

Earlier this season, Venus had been officially listed as an inactive player after a year away from competition. But her surprise comeback at the Washington Open in July reignited her career, highlighted by a win over world No. 35 Peyton Stearns.

Though she fell early in Cincinnati, Williams earned a wildcard into the US Open, where she has twice been crowned singles champion.

Her latest singles outing ended in a 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 defeat to Muchova, but the performance underscored her resilience.

Williams has overcome significant health challenges over the years, including her 2011 diagnosis with Sjögren’s syndrome, a chronic autoimmune disease that causes fatigue, pain, and numbness.

Just last month, she revealed her ongoing struggles with severe fibroids, another obstacle in her remarkable career.

Now, with Fernandez—seeded 31st in singles and already a first-round winner in New York after beating Rebecca Marino—the seven-time Grand Slam champion is ready for another shot at US Open success.

Fernandez, who memorably reached the 2021 final before finishing runner-up to Britain’s Emma Raducanu, brings youthful firepower to the partnership.

Together, the pair represent two generations of talent bound by ambition, as Williams once again proves her enduring love for the game and determination to compete against the best.