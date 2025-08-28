Partey Retains Place In Black Stars Squad Amid Rape Charges

Thomas Partey

THOMAS PARTEY has been added to the Black Stars squad ahead of two World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali next month, despite his ongoing legal tussle in London where he is facing charges of anal rape.

The midfielder appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 5, charged with five counts of rape involving two women and one count of sexual assault against a third. The alleged incidents are said to have occurred between 2021 and 2022 during his time at Arsenal.

The charges came just days after Partey’s departure from the North London club at the end of June, following the expiry of his contract.

He has since joined Spanish side Villarreal, where he has already featured in two matches. His next court appearance is scheduled for September 2, only two days before Ghana’s World Cup qualifier against Chad.

Despite the case, the Ghana Football Association has maintained its support for the midfielder.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show, GFA Communications Director Asante Twum stressed that the player’s commitment and mental readiness made his selection unquestionable.

“We have supported all our players, and he is aware that there is a court case ahead of him, but he has assured us that he will be able to join the team and is in the right frame of mind to play,” Twum explained.

“If you watch his two games for Villarreal, he is in top shape, and as a senior member of the team, he is ready to return for the games,” he added.

Ghana will open their September fixtures away to Chad at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on Thursday, September 4, before hosting Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8.

The Black Stars currently sit at the top of Group I with 15 points after six matches, three clear of Comoros and five ahead of Madagascar, as they chase a fifth FIFA World Cup appearance. The squad is expected to open camp in Accra on Monday, September 1.

By Wletsu Ransford