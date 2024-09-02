GFA Courts Government For Seed Money

The country’s football governing body, Ghana Football Association (GFA), has proposed a seed money funding to enable the Association carry out its strategies.

At the 30th Ordinary Congress held recently in Prampram, GFA president, Kurt Okraku urged government to provide his outfit with seed funding.

He said funding the GFA every year for an initial five-year period will help the Association fully implement the women’s and men’s football strategy.

The FA Chief told Congress, “We urge government to provide the GFA with seed funding every year for an initial five-year period to be used to fully implement the women’s and men’s football strategy.”

The GFA president added, “These funds would be clearly purposed and accounted for by the GFA.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum