Court Orders Rerun Of NPP Walewale Primary

In a dramatic turn of events, the Tamale High Court has ordered a rerun of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Walewale parliamentary primary, just a week before the nomination deadline for the December 7 election.

The ruling, delivered by Justice Richard Kogyapwah on Monday September 2, 2024 comes after a long-standing dispute between incumbent MP Hajia Lariba Zuweratu and Dr. Tiah Abdul-Kabiru Mahama, who won the primary in January with a slim margin of seven votes.

According to sources close to the case, Hajia Lariba had challenged the results, alleging electoral irregularities and malpractice by the party, Dr. Mahama, and the Electoral Commission.

She sought an injunction to prevent Dr. Mahama from holding himself as the winner, which was eventually granted in June.

The NPP, as a third defendant, had attempted to dismiss the case, accusing Hajia Lariba of violating the party’s constitution by not exhausting internal conflict resolution mechanisms before approaching the court.

However, Justice Kogyapwah’s ruling has thrown the party’s plans into disarray, with many wondering if the NPP can resolve its internal differences in time to present a united candidate for the December polls.

Supporters of the NPP in the Walewale constituency had earlier called for the intervention of the party’s Presidential Candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to resolve the dispute, warning that if the issue was not addressed promptly, it could jeopardize the party’s chances in the upcoming general elections.

Meanwhile, the full judgment is expected to be read on September 12, 2024, leaving the NPP with a tight deadline to resolve its internal conflicts and present a united candidate for the Walewale constituency.

-BY Daniel Bampoe