Samira Hits Roads For Hubby

In a show of confidence and commitment to the people of Sunyani East and Sunyani, Hajia Samira Bawumia, wife of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has assured that her husband will continue to implement life-improving programs when he is elected President.

Speaking at a recent event, Hajia Samira Bawumia emphasized that the people of Sunyani East and Sunyani are ready for more development and progress, and that Dr. Bawumia’s presidency will bring exactly that. She reiterated the campaign’s slogan, #ItIsPossible, stressing that Dr. Bawumia’s vision for Ghana’s future is achievable.

This assurance comes on the back of Dr. Bawumia’s previous track record as Vice President, during which he played a key role in implementing various initiatives aimed at improving the lives of Ghanaians. .

From the rollout of the Free SHS program to the establishment of the Zongo Development Fund, Dr. Bawumia has been instrumental in driving development in various sectors.

The people of Sunyani East and Sunyani, who have benefited from some of these initiatives, are eager to see more progress and are rallying behind Dr. Bawumia’s presidential bid.

With Samira Bawumia’s assurance, they can expect even more life-improving programs and policies under Dr. Bawumia’s leadership.

-BY Daniel Bampoe