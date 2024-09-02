Bawumia Seeks Divine Blessing

In a strategic move to woo the religious vote, Vice President and NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, embarked on a surprise church-hopping tour in the Weija Constituency on Sunday.

With his characteristic humility and charm, Bawumia addressed congregations at four churches, emphasizing his unwavering faith in God’s guidance.

He reiterated his conviction that “with God, all things are possible,” citing biblical references to drive home his point.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s spiritual blitz saw him visit the Holiness Pentecostal Church, Church of Pentecost’s Mandela Assembly, the Presbyterian Church of Ghana’s Jerusalem Assembly, and the Church of Pentecost in Ayigbe Town, Kasoa Area.

At each stop, Bawumia sought prayers for divine favor, not only for himself but also for Jerry, the NPP’s parliamentary candidate in the area.

He also urged stakeholders to prioritize Ghana’s peace, stressing that stability is crucial for the country’s future.

On Sunday, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia visited a number of churches and interacted with various stakeholders in the Weija-Gbawe, Anyaa Sowutuom, Obom Domeabra and Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfrom constituencies in the Greater Accra Region.

He expressed that “I am grateful to all the churches, institutions and ordinary Ghanaians who welcomed me and my vision for the next chapter of Ghana’s development so enthusiastically and offered suggestions and prayers for my success”.

-BY Daniel Bampoe