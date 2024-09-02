Banda NDC MP’s Boy Goes Independent

In a stunning turn of events, Isaac Annorhene, once a loyal protégé of incumbent opposition National Democratic Congress, Member of Parliament for Banda Constituency, Ahmed Ibrahim, has announced his decision to contest the upcoming parliamentary elections as an independent candidate.

Isaac Annorhene’s journey in politics began in 2009, when he served as Research Officer for the MP, Ibrahim’s campaign.

He later became a key player in the National Democratic Congress (NDC), serving as a member of the Bono Regional Communications Team.

However, Annorhene’s experience with the NDC has not been without challenges.

In a statement, he noted, “When a problem is created in knowledge, we don’t solve it with ignorant.” This hint at the NDC’s failure to provide solutions to the constituency’s problems has raised eyebrows on.

“I have listened to your concerns, your hopes, and your dreams, and I believe that together, we can achieve the change and development that our constituency desperately needs,” Annorhene said, explaining his decision to go independent.

This move is seen as a significant blow to the NDC MP, Ibrahim, who has been criticized for his poor performance and deceitful leadership.

-BY Daniel Bampoe