EC Sacks Pusiga District Director Over Voter Transfer

Jean Mensa

In a bold move to ensure the integrity of Ghana’s electoral process, the Electoral Commission (EC) has suspended the Pusiga District Director over allegations of illegal voter transfers.

The suspension comes after a preliminary investigation revealed a shocking breach of protocol, with voters’ photographs used to effect transfers without their knowledge or consent.

According to Samuel Tettey, EC Deputy Chairman in charge of Operations, the district director is considered a prime suspect, as such transfers cannot occur without the involvement of senior district officials.

“We have suspended the officer and we are investigating; those who are involved will be sacked,” Tettey warned.

The EC’s swift action follows a recent voter exhibition and transfer exercise, which aimed to ensure accurate voter details and eligibility for the upcoming December 2024 elections.

However, the exercise uncovered a sinister plot to manipulate voter registrations, with photographs used to transfer voters without their consent.

The EC’s investigation has revealed a disturbing trend, with voters claiming they did not initiate the transfers, despite their names appearing in Pusiga.

Tettey explained that legitimate transfers require voters to physically present themselves at the district office, undergo biometric verification, and receive a new voter ID card reflecting their updated polling station.

-BY Daniel Bampoe