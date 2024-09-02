Norwegian Princess Martha-Louise Ties Knot With American Shaman Durek Verrett

In a groundbreaking ceremony, Norwegian Princess Martha-Louise, 52, has married Durek Verrett, a 49-year-old seated shaman from California, becoming the first European royal to wed a black American.

The union marks a significant milestone in the history of European royalty, breaking down cultural and racial barriers.

Princess Martha-Louise, the daughter of King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway, has long been known for her unconventional approach to life.

In 2002, she relinquished her royal duties to pursue a career in alternative medicine and spirituality.

Her decision to marry Verrett, a self-described “spiritual guide” and “shaman,” has raised eyebrows but also sparked praise for the couple’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity.

Verrett, who conducts private shamanic sessions and courses focused on “putting power back in the hands of the people,” has become an integral part of the princess’s life.

The couple met in 2019 and began a romantic relationship, with Verrett eventually proposing to the princess during a spiritual ceremony in California.

Their wedding, was an intimate affair, with close friends and family in attendance.

The ceremony blended traditional Norwegian and shamanic rituals, reflecting the couple’s shared commitment to spirituality and cultural exchange.

Verrett’s background is a far cry from the traditional royal consort.

Born and raised in California, he has built a reputation as a respected shamanic practitioner, working with clients from diverse backgrounds.

His website describes him as a “gifted healer” who helps individuals “connect with their inner power.”

The couple’s union has sparked both admiration and criticism, with some questioning the princess’s decision to marry outside of traditional royal circles.

However, supporters argue that their love knows no boundaries and serves as a powerful symbol of unity and acceptance.

-BY Daniel Bampoe