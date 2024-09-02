NPP Opens Fresh Nomination For Walewale Primary After High Court Ruling

Justin Kodua Frimpong

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has opened fresh nominations for the Walewale constituency parliamentary primary re-run, following a High Court ruling.

The party has approved a tight timeline for the process, with nominations opening on Tuesday, September 3, and closing on Thursday, September 5.

The election is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 8.

Aspiring parliamentary candidates will be required to pay a non-refundable application fee of GHC 3,000 and a filing fee of GHC 35,000.

However, women, youth, and persons with disabilities will receive a 50% rebate on the filing fees, paying GHC 17,500 instead.

The party has also announced that those who participated in the previous general parliamentary primary election and paid the filing fees will not be required to pay again.

Additionally, the party has assured that no one will be denied access to purchase nomination forms.

The Elections Committee, chaired by Alhaji Haruna Mohammed, will oversee the process.

The committee includes Alhaji Nurudeen Fuseini, Hajia Safia Mohammed, Evans Nimako, and the Chairperson of the Constituency Council of Elders, among others.

Detailed rules and regulations governing the conduct of the parliamentary primary election have been approved and will be made available to stakeholders. Nomination forms can be purchased at the constituency party office.

This development comes after a High Court ruling necessitated a re-run of the parliamentary primary election in the Walewale constituency.

The NPP is taking steps to ensure a fair and transparent process, with a focus on inclusivity and representation.

-BY Daniel Bampoe