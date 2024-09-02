Otto Addo, Paintsil Safe After Accident

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has released a statement confirming that key members of the Black Stars technical team were involved in a road accident while returning from an official assignment in Tarkwa.

The technical team, comprising head coach Otto Addo, assistant coach John Paintsil, and goalkeepers’ trainer Fatawu Dauda, had been in Tarkwa to observe the Champion of Champions clash between FC Samartex 1996 and Nsoatreman FC.

The incident occurred when the vehicle they were travelling in, a Land Cruiser with registration number GR 6521-21, narrowly avoided a head-on collision with a pickup truck that unexpectedly veered into its lane.

The swift action by the driver managed to prevent a potentially devastating accident, although the vehicle sustained some damage.

The GFA has assured the public that all three members of the technical team are currently in stable condition.

As a precaution, they will undergo further medical evaluations upon their return to Accra.

As the Black Stars prepare for their upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Angola and Niger, the GFA expressed confidence that the technical team will be in good health and ready to lead the team.

The association also extended its gratitude to the public for their concern and support, urging continued prayers as the team focuses on the critical matches ahead.