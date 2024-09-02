Para-Triathlon Postponed Over Water Quality

The Para-triathlon events at the Paris 2024 Paralympics have been postponed by 24 hours because of poor water quality in the River Seine.

All 11 triathlon races had been due to take place yesterday but heavy rain in Paris has caused water quality in the Seine to drop, World Triathlon said in a statement.

The events will now take place today subject to further tests.

It is the latest difficulty for Paris 2024 organisers surrounding Olympic and Paralympic events taking place in the River Seine.

The Olympic triathlon events were subject to several delays caused by heavy rain during the early stages of the Games.

And the Paralympic triathlon was originally supposed to take place over two days – Sunday, September 1 and Monday, September 2 – before all the events were switched to Sunday because of the forecast of bad weather.

That weather arrived earlier than expected, meaning the triathlon is now due to happen on Monday – the day initially vacated by organisers.