Ofori Amponsah, King Paluta Headline GhanaFest SA

This year’s edition of the annual GhanaFest South Africa (SA) will take place on September 14 at Fountains Valley in Pretoria, South Africa.

Highlife legend Ofori Amponsah and Hiplife star King Paluta have been announced as the headline acts for the 2024 GhanaFest SA which is in its 10th edition.

Amponsah and Paluta will have help from local acts, apart from traditional dancers, DJ Shadow, and the Sankofa International Band.

The 2024 GhanaFest SA is themed “Forward Ever” and will be a celebration of 10 years of projecting the heritages of Ghana and South Africa, while continuing to foster unity and collaboration between them.

“A highlight of GhanaFest SA is the vibrant display of kings and queens from various Ghanaian tribes, such as the Ashanti Kingdom, Dagomba and Nzema,” a statement from organisers disclosed.

“This tribute to Ghanaian royalty offers attendees a unique opportunity to learn about and celebrate Ghana’s cultural heritage. Additionally, the festival will feature live entertainment for children, making it a family-friendly event.”

Over the past nine years, GhanaFest SA has hosted unforgettable moments and esteemed guests, including renowned artistes like Guru, Okyeame Kwame, Edem, Mzbel, Bisa Kdei, Sydney, and Obrafour.

The festival has also been honoured by various Ghanaian high commissioners and ambassadors, underscoring its cultural and diplomatic significance.

The statement added: “This year’s GhanaFest SA is more than just a festival; it is a movement celebrating the unity, diversity, and cultural heritage of the Ghanaian diaspora and their South African hosts. It is an opportunity to honour the past, celebrate the present, and look forward to a future of continued cultural exchange and mutual respect.”

Meanwhile, the South African ambassador to Ghana, Grace Jeanet Mason, has observed the number of Ghanaian visitors to South Africa has risen by more than 240 per cent since a visa waiver between the two nations was implemented in November 2023.

“The strong bond between Ghana and South Africa is evident, and we are thrilled to see so many Ghanaians choosing South Africa as their travel destination. We look forward to welcoming even more visitors in the future as our countries continue to deepen their partnership,” she stressed.