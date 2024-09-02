Black Sherif Hits 500m Streams On Boomplay

Black Sherif

Popular performing artiste, Black Sherif, has made history as the only artiste from Ghana to hit a total stream of 500 million on Boomplay, a major music platform.

Boomplay announced this historic accomplishment in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), with the caption, “KILOS MILLIONS. Special congratulations to Iron Boy the pace setter @ blacksherif_ and fans for hitting a record of 500 million total streams on #Boomplay.”

As a rising star in the Ghanaian music industry, Black Sherif made waves since he burst onto the scene with a number of hit songs.

His songs have become an instant hit and quickly gained traction on social media, propelling him to fame.

Born Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, Black Sherif first burst onto the scene in 2021 with his breakthrough single ‘First Sermon’.

His follow-up track, ‘Second Sermon,’ solidified his status as one of Ghana’s most promising talents.

The ‘Kilos Milos’ hitmaker’s rapid ascent to fame has been marked by a series of successful releases, each one seemingly more popular than the last.

He has solidified his status by winning the 2023 Telecel Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year award and is currently the reigning 3 Music Awards Artiste of the Year.

Additionally, he clinched the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards “Best International Flow” award, becoming only the second African artiste to receive this honour after Sarkodie.

Reacting to the development, Black Sherif expressed his gratitude to fans for their unwavering support stating, “This is a dream come true. I am beyond grateful for the love and support from my fans, both in Ghana and around the world. This is just the beginning, and I can’t wait to share more music with you all.”