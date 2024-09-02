Stars Ready For ‘Celebration Of His Grace’

Bernard Amankwah (right) with other acts on the bill

Ghanaian gospel music performers such as Dace Da Music Box, TY Crew, Selassie Brown, among others are ready to dazzle fans at this year’s edition of the gospel event dubbed ‘Celebration Of His Grace’ peace concert.

The much-anticipated gospel musical concert, an initiative put together by His Presence Ministry, will take place on Sunday, September 22 at the National Theatre at 6pm. The free event is on the theme ‘Peace Reigns’.

This year’s event, which is the 17th edition, is aimed at promoting peace and unity among Ghanaians as well as to evangelise the gospel of Christ through music.

Each year, Celebration of His Grace concert brings together worshippers and gospel music enthusiasts under one roof, creating an atmosphere of devotion and adoration.

And this year, Bernard Amankwah, who is the headline artiste, will be joined by La Famille, Roderick Agyekum and the Presence Band to uplift the spirits of patrons with songs of praise and worship.

Bernard Amankwah, who has gained notable recognition for songs like ‘Your Presence’, ‘Mercy Rescues Me’, and ‘I’m Redeemed’, described the ‘Celebration Of His Grace’ concert as an event designed to fulfil the spiritual needs of people.

With Bernard Amankwah sharing the stage with other prolific gospel music icons, an intense ambience of worship would definitely be stirred.

Celebration of His Grace concert has been receiving great reviews as the growing audience and patrons attest to its popularity in providing sound Christian worship.

Since its inception in 2007, the event has been graced by some of Ghana’s biggest artistes including Irene Logan, Jackie Mpare, Alabaster Box, Ekuba Yankey and Cynthia Appiadu of Daughters of Glorious Jesus.

By George Clifford Owusu