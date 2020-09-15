GFA Deputy Scribe Quits

Emmanuel Dasoberi

The Club Licensing Manager at the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Emmanuel Dasoberi, has laid down his tools as the association’s deputy scribe.

Indications are that his decision to join the Asante Kotoko management informed his decision to resign as GFA deputy general secretary.

Yesterday, he confirmed the resignation on his official Facebook page stating, “Today, September 14, 2020, I personally presented my letter of resignation to the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo, at the head office of the GFA in Accra.

“It has been great serving the football governing body in various capacities in the last 10 years. But I believe it is time for me to move on for a new challenge.”

Emmanuel Dasoberi is considered one of the longest-serving GFA staff.