GFA Foundation Launches Prisons Project Today

Kurt Okraku

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) through the GFA Foundation, will launch the groundbreaking Ghana Prisons Project today.

The Football for Development initiative aims to harness the power of football to enhance the well-being, reformation, rehabilitation, and reintegration of inmates in Ghana’s prisons.

The GFA Foundation will equip various prison facilities across the country with football gear, including jerseys, footballs, goalkeeper gloves, and sets of football hoses.

Additional items such as whistles, caution cards, and movable goalposts will also be provided.

Crucially, the GFA Foundation will facilitate coaching, refereeing, and mentorship training programmes for inmates and prison officers.

From The Sports Desk