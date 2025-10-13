GFA, GHS Champion Cervical Cancer Awareness, HPV Vaccination

A moment during the event

The Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram was the scene of an inspiring health initiative as the Ghana Football Association (GFA), in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service (GHS), organised a two-day Cervical Cancer Awareness and HPV Vaccination campaign to educate and protect young female footballers and referees.

Led by Dr. Christiana Baah and her dedicated medical team — Richard Mensah, Rabiatu Abubakar, Christiana Pokuaa, Yaa Sarfowaa, and Henry Bart-Plange — the programme aimed to raise awareness about cervical cancer, one of the most preventable yet deadly diseases affecting women worldwide.

The event formed part of the GFA Foundation’s ‘GFA Cares’ initiative, which promotes health and well-being within the football community and beyond.

It received strong support from the Director of Public Health, Dr. Asiedu Bekoe; the Ningo-Prampram District Health Directorate, headed by Madam Patience Mamattah; and the Public Health staff of the Prampram Polyclinic.

Dr. Baah, a Community Medicine Physician and women’s health advocate, stressed the need for prevention through education and vaccination.

“Cervical cancer is highly preventable through vaccination and regular screening. It is essential to protect our young athletes, not just in their sporting careers but also in their long-term health,” she emphasised.

Participants were taken through an engaging presentation highlighting the warning signs of cervical cancer, the benefits of the HPV (Human Papillomavirus) vaccine, and the importance of regular screening and healthy lifestyles.

Over a hundred young female footballers, coaches, and support staff took part in the programme, actively engaging with health professionals and asking important questions about reproductive health. Many also received their first doses of the HPV vaccine.

Dr. Asiedu Bekoe praised the GFA and its partners for integrating public health education into sports development.

“This is a model example of how sports organizations can contribute to national health objectives. Combining fitness, education, and prevention is the way forward,” he said.

The GFA Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to using football as a vehicle for social impact, underscoring that women’s health remains a top priority.

The campaign concluded with renewed enthusiasm as participants pledged to promote cervical cancer awareness in their communities echoing the event’s key message:

“Do not ignore what is underneath cervical cancer can be beaten if detected early.”

BY Wletsu Ransford