Maiden Elite U17 Girls Championship Set For October 14–19

The first-ever Elite U17 Girls Championship, introduced under FIFA’s Talent Development Scheme (TDS), is set to kick off from October 14 to 19, 2025.

The national competition will feature teams from all ten football regions, grouped into two zones, as they battle for the championship title.

In a bid to nurture young officiating talent, matches will be handled by referees from the ‘Catch Them Young’ initiative — a programme designed to train and inspire the next generation of referees.

The championship aims to scout, train, and develop promising young female footballers, providing a pathway for future stars to progress through the ranks of Ghanaian and international football.

BY Wletsu Ransford