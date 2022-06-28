GFA Invites Albert Commey To Assist With Investigations

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has invited Mr. Albert Commey, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Ashantigold SC to assist with investigations geared toward defending the integrity of the sport.

In an interview with Space FM, Mr. Commey made feedback in relation to match manipulation and betting actions by some Premier League golf equipment.

All circumstances of match manipulation and betting are opposite to the provisions of the GFA Code of Ethics 2019, GFA Premier League Regulations 2019 and the GFA Disciplinary Code 2019.

The GFA has reminded each officers that the FIFA and GFA Code of Ethics impose duties on contributors in soccer to assist the Association and FIFA in eradicating such ills from the game- the Duty to Disclose and the Duty to Cooperate.

Mr. Albert Commey Aryeetey is scheduled to meet the GFA on Friday July 9,2022 at 2pm.

GFA COMMUNICATIONS