3 Drown In Tano River

Rescue mission is underway in the River Tano at Pantoso in the Amenfi West Municipality of the Western Region, following the alleged drowning of three persons.

One of them identified as John Confete, 22, has been retrieved by the rescue team from the river but unfortunately lifeless.

Information available to DGN Online indicates that six persons were caught in the river but three were lucky to have swam to safety, leaving the remaining three inexperienced swimmers to their fates.

The yet to be located victims names were mentioned as Kwame and Polo.

The victims were said to be strangers who came to the town purposely to work but decided to go and swim.

By Vincent Kubi