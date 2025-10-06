GFA Joins WAFU B, CAF Leaders To Discuss Football Development In Africa

Delegate at the meeting

VICE PRESIDENT of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mark Addo, and General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo joined counterparts from the West African Football Union Zone B (WAFU B) for a high-level meeting with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to assess progress and discuss strategies for advancing football in the sub-region.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the 47th CAF General Assembly scheduled for today brought together top football administrators, including CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe, 2nd CAF Vice President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, WAFU B President Ibrahim Musa Gusau, CAF General Secretary Véron Mosengo-Omba, and CAF Member Associations Director Sarah Makuna.

In his remarks, Dr. Motsepe praised WAFU B for its efforts in promoting football and reaffirmed CAF’s commitment to supporting the zone’s development.

He stressed the importance of collaboration and innovation to achieve sustainable progress at both national and regional levels.

Discussions centered on key development areas such as youth and school football, women’s football, refereeing and VAR training, coaching education, and infrastructure support. Member Associations provided updates on ongoing projects, challenges, and opportunities in their respective countries.

Representing Ghana, the GFA delegation highlighted priorities including AFCON qualification slots and formats for youth competitions, expanded women’s and youth football development programs, and improved coaching and refereeing training.

They also called for broader competition structures for both boys and girls at the grassroots and elite levels.

The meeting further explored issues of sponsorship, funding, and infrastructure, emphasizing the need for fair resource allocation and sustainable investment in football facilities across the region.

CAF reaffirmed its commitment to work closely with WAFU B and its Member Associations to implement practical solutions and accelerate football growth throughout West Africa.

BY Wletsu Ransford