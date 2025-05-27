GFA President Hints At New Sponsor And Broadcaster For Ghana Premier League

Kurt Okraku

PRESIDENT OF the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has revealed that a new headline sponsor and broadcast partner for the Ghana Premier League (GPL) will soon be announced.

The top-flight league has been without a main sponsor since betPawa abruptly terminated its three-year deal with the GFA just three months after signing. Additionally, the GPL currently has no official television partner following the end of its agreement with StarTimes, who reportedly owe the GFA $950,000.

Mr. Okraku who also serves as the 2nd Vice President of CAF assured fans and stakeholders that discussions with potential sponsors and broadcasters are progressing well.

“The Ghana Football Association has been working around the clock to get sponsors for the league, and it will come soon,” he said.

He added that the Premier League remains attractive enough to secure broadcast partnerships and hinted that a new deal is close: “We will announce a new partner soon.”

In the interim, local television stations such as Adom TV, Net2 TV, Metro TV, Original TV, and Globe TV have stepped in to air GPL and FA Cup matches.

With just three matches left in the 2024/25 season, the GFA is hopeful that these new partnerships will help revitalise the league and restore confidence among fans and commercial stakeholders.

BY Wletsu Ransford