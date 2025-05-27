Swedru All Blacks Return To Premier League With Convincing Win

All Blacks players celebrate their promotion

SWEDRU ALL Blacks have secured promotion to the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League after a dominant 3-0 victory over New Edubiase United at the Swedru Sports Stadium.

Zayat Bubakari opened the scoring just three minutes in, before Ebenezer Amoh struck twice in the 35th and 77th minutes to seal the win.

The result took Swedru All Blacks to 66 points from 29 matches, placing them seven points ahead of second-placed Sekondi Rospak FC with one game remaining — enough to confirm their place in next season’s top flight.

In Kumasi, Future Stars FC climbed to fifth on the table with an emphatic 4-1 win over Sekondi Eleven Wise at Ejisu Okese Park.

Samuel Kwarteng scored a brace in the 27th and 58th minutes. Albert Forson pulled one back for Eleven Wise in the 72nd minute, but Emmanuel Yeboah and Abdul Rahman Adam added goals in the 77th and 88th minutes to seal the win.

Elsewhere, Elmina Sharks dashed Sekondi Rospak SC’s Premier League hopes with a 1-0 win at the Dr. Nduom Sports Complex. Emmanuel Carrick Cudjoe scored the only goal in the 85th minute. The loss leaves Rospak SC stuck on 59 points — now out of reach of league leaders Swedru All Blacks.

With one round left, the spotlight now shifts to the battle for survival and top-four finishes.

BY Wletsu Ransford