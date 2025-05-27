Otto Addo Eyes Fresh Talent For Unity Cup

Otto Addo

BLACK STARS head coach Otto Addo says the upcoming Unity Cup is the perfect time to assess new players as part of his long-term team-building strategy.

Otto Addo has named five debutants in his squad for the tournament, with key players like Kamaldeen Sulemana, Ernest Nuamah, Antoine Semenyo, and Mohammed Kudus missing out due to minor injuries.

“These two matches are extremely important, just like the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September. This is the perfect time to closely observe the players we’ve been monitoring,” he said

He stressed the importance of creating competition within the squad by giving equal opportunities. “Team building is a process, not something that happens overnight. This is a great chance for our young players to prove themselves.”

Addo said he is focused on building a strong team rather than relying on individual talent. “We want to make these players key parts of the team going forward,” he noted.

The Unity Cup comes after Ghana’s recent wins against Chad and Madagascar, which have placed the Black Stars at the top of Group I in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

“We’re also happy to welcome back players who’ve been absent for months due to various reasons and integrate them with the newcomers,” Otto Addo added.

Ghana face Nigeria at the GTech Community Stadium in West London on Wednesday, May 28. The winner advances to the final on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

BY Wletsu Ransford