Chichi Empowers Next-Gen Culinary Talents

Chichi in a group photograph with some students

As part of Nyonyo Essentials’ 10th-anniversary celebrations and its ongoing commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), it has embarked on a nationwide vocational school tour aimed at equipping students with valuable insights, mentorship, and opportunities in the hospitality industry.

Some of the beneficiary schools include St. Mary’s Senior High School, EKGS Culinary Institute, College of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management (CoCAHM), and Accra Girls Senior High School. Also, the team intends to visit Achimota Senior High, Accra Technical Training Centre, and a few others.

CEO of Nyonyo Essentials, Chichi Yakubu, aims to inspire the next generation of culinary and hospitality professionals through sharing industry knowledge, career guidance, and success strategies to help them transition seamlessly from the classroom to the workforce.

Her interaction highlighted career prospects in the hospitality industry, practical insights into running a successful food business and excelling in the industry, a special mentorship session to guide students on industry expectations and skills development, and the exciting opportunities the industry presents.

Chichi Yakubu announced that in celebration of this milestone, Nyonyo Essentials will offer full sponsorship internships to two of the best-performing students upon completing their studies, giving them hands-on industry experience at the establishment.

“We believe this initiative will serve as a valuable stepping stone for students looking to build a future in hospitality. We would appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with your administration to schedule a visit and ensure maximum impact for the students,” she says.

Chichi further reiterated that, “As part of the 10th-anniversary celebrations of Nyonyo Essentials, we are embarking on a campus tour to connect with students pursuing careers in Hospitality and Tourism. We aim to engage, inspire, and empower the next generation by shedding light on the diverse opportunities within the food and beverage industry.

“We are particularly interested in hosting a short session with students from the Department of Hospitality and Tourism to share insights, industry trends, and practical guidance on building successful careers in this space.”

By Prince Fiifi Yorke