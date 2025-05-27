Auli, Abiana Unite For ‘Voices Of Ghana’ EP

Latvian folk ensemble Auli and Ghanaian soul-life vocalist Abiana dropped their highly-anticipated EP, ‘Voices of Ghana,’ on May 26, 2025.

This innovative project brings together Auli’s signature bagpipes and thunderous drums with Abiana’s lush vocals and genre-blending style, reinterpreting traditional Ghanaian folk songs in a unique and captivating way. The result is a sonic experience that blends West African rhythms with Baltic energy, creating a truly global soundscape.

‘Voices of Ghana’ is more than just a musical collaboration – it’s a celebration of cultural heritage and a strategic investment in cultural exchange, tourism, and the global creative economy. Abiana will also play a central role in the educational component of the project, sharing Ghana’s rich singing traditions and offering vocal demonstrations in a series of interviews and cultural showcases.

With Apprise Music leading distribution in Africa and Catapult Distribution handling global reach, the EP will be available in Dolby Atmos and high-fidelity formats on major platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and TikTok.

“This project goes beyond music,” said Michael Bamfo, CEO of Apprise Music. “It connects history, education, and innovation — aligning perfectly with our mission to elevate African music to a global audience.”

“Auli, formed in 2003 in Riga, has built a reputation for pushing the boundaries of traditional Latvian music. Despite the near-extinction of bagpipe and drum traditions in Latvia, the group has reimagined these instruments through modern experimentation and collaboration,” he said.

Mr. Bamfo added that their partnership with Abiana stands as a testament to the power of music to transcend borders and create unity through sound.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke