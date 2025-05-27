‘Kids In Tourism’ Visits Minister

A delegation from Kids in Tourism Ghana, a non-profit organisation committed to promoting tourism education and cultural exchange among Ghanaian children, paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie.

The Chief Executive of Kids in Tourism, Nana Akua Afriyie Asante, speaking during the visit, explained that the organisation aims to introduce young Ghanaians to the value of tourism and cultural education from an early age.

“We came to share our vision with the Hon. Minister and to learn from her remarkable experience in the tourism and creative arts space. Her insights are vital for shaping and empowering the youth,” she stated.

She added that the meeting also aimed to strengthen the children’s understanding of the Ministry of Tourism’s role and to inspire them through the example of a respected national figure.

Madam Gomashie, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ketu South, welcomed the group and expressed her admiration for the initiative. She emphasised the importance of storytelling as a tool for cultural preservation, and encouraged the students to become better communicators of their own experiences.

“You go through these wonderful experiences, but if you can’t talk about them, how do you share them with the world?” she asked. “The ability to tell stories brings your experiences to life for others, and can inspire them to explore our country,” she added.

She also advised the children to read more and watch less television, noting that literacy builds the confidence and clarity needed to express one’s heritage effectively.

Drawing from her background as the producer of the popular cultural programme ‘By the Fireside’, Madam Gomashie explained that storytelling, music, food, fashion, dance, and language form the bedrock of Ghanaian identity.

She reminded the children that cultural awareness goes beyond customs and traditions; it includes how we speak, dress, and interact, elements that should be proudly shared rather than forgotten.

The visit concluded with a discussion on key heritage sites, such as the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, which the minister described as a vital location for learning about Ghana’s history and legacy.

The Kids in Tourism group is made up of ambassadors from over 70 basic schools across the Greater Accra, Central, and Ashanti regions. The initiative encourages students to explore Ghana’s cultural landmarks and traditions, fostering pride in their heritage and nurturing the next generation of cultural custodians.