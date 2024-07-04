GFA Secures 5-Star Energy Drink Boost

Rabih Bourji flanked by Kurt Okraku (R) and his Vice, Mark Addo

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has secured a significant partnership deal with 5-Star Energy Drink, naming the brand as its official Beverage Partner.

The four-year agreement includes both product and cash support for the GFA on an annual basis.

This partnership marks the second major deal for the GFA in recent months, following the announcement of Lele as the Official Meal Partner.

GFA President, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, expressed his excitement about the partnership, highlighting the growing confidence of Corporate Ghana in the GFA brand.

He believes the support from 5-Star Energy Drink will energise the national teams, contributing to their performance on and off the field.

The partnership aims to boost the energy levels of the Black Stars, Black Queens, and other national teams, with the hope of qualifying for a fifth World Cup and winning a fifth Africa Cup.

General Manager of 5-Star Energy Drink, Rabih Bourji, shared the company’s enthusiasm for the partnership, emphasising their commitment to promoting sports and healthy living.

The partnership will create great synergies and bring immense value to both parties, with 5-Star Energy Drink prominently featured in GFA events and activities.

This deal strengthens the GFA’s sponsorship base, ensuring necessary resources for the growth and success of football in the country.