UEFA Probes Turkey Demiral Celebration

UEFA has launched an investigation into Turkey defender’s Merih Demiral’s “alleged inappropriate behaviour” after he celebrated a goal at Euro 2024 by displaying a hand sign associated with an ultra-nationalist group.

Demiral scored both goals on Tuesday in a 2-1 win over Austria to earn a place in the quarterfinals.

After scoring the second goal he appeared to make a sign with each hand that is associated with the Turkish ultra-nationalist organisation Ulku Ocaklari, which is more widely known as the Gray Wolves.

UEFA confirmed yesterday that it had appointed an inspector to investigate Demiral. It did not outline when the case might conclude. Turkey’s next game is against the Netherlands in Berlin on Saturday.

Demiral was previously one of 16 Turkey players reprimanded in 2019 for making military-style salutes at games at a time when the country was conducting a military offensive in Syria.

The Gray Wolves group has been banned in France, while Austria has banned the use of the Gray Wolf salute, which is widely used by nationalists in Turkey.