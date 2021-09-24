GFA Unveils Milovan Rajevac As Black Stars Coach

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has reappointed Serbian tactician, Miloslav Rajevac, as head coach of Ghana’s senior national football team, the Black Stars.

The Serbian tactician was unveiled this afternoon September 24, 2021 in Accra.

Confirming the reappointment, GFA tweeted on it handle that “Happening Now: We are unveiling Miloslav Rajevac as the new coach of the Black Stars

Welcome Back Milo!

He replaces Charles K. Akonnor who was sacked recently after alleged poor showings.

Milovan had previously been in charge of Black Stars from 2008 to 2010 when he oversaw the Black Stars’ 2010 World Cup campaign in South Africa.

He is expected to qualify the blacks stars to the next World Cup competition in Qatar and win AFCON for Ghana.

By Vincent Kubi