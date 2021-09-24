UK To Recognise Ghana’s Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate Soon

The British High Commission in Ghana has stated that it is working with the Ministry of Health (MoH) to ensure Covid-19 vaccination certificate issued in the country is recognized by the United Kingdom (UK).

A press statement issued by the High Commission in Accra, acknowledged the frustration of the public concerning the new UK travel rules coming into force on October 4, 2021.

Per the new UK travel rules, travelers to the UK from Ghana will be required to self-isolate despite having received two doses of recognised Covid-19 vaccines in Ghana.

“The UK is working to recognise vaccine certificates from other countries as part of a phased review of the many Covid-19 vaccine certificates issued across the world. This includes recognising Ghana’s vaccine certificate,” the statement indicated.

It further assured that the UK recognises the Oxford-AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccines in Ghana, irrespective of where they are manufactured, as being the same as those administered in the UK.

“The high vaccine coverage will open the door to further economic recovery, international travel, and allow the UK and Ghana to build back better.

The UK is committed to opening up international travel and we are using our Covid-19 vaccine certification process to enable all those wishing to enter the UK to do so safely,” it added.

Akufo-Addo’s Covid-19 Vaccine Charge

President Akufo-Addo, this week during the 76th United Nations General Assembly, currently ongoing in New York, in the U.S. decried moves by some countries in Europe not to recognise Covishield, the Indian version of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

He said, “one unfortunate development appears to be the recent measures on entry into some countries in Europe, which suggest that Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured in India, is not recognised by some countries in Europe.”

President Akufo-Addo stressed that what was intriguing is the fact that this vaccine was donated to African countries through the COVAX facility.

“The use of vaccines as a tool for immigration control will be a truly retrogressive step,” the President noted.

