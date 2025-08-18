GFA, Van Dijk Condemn Semenyo Racial Abuse

The referee stopped the game in the first half after Semenyo said he was racially abused by someone in the crowd

The Ghana Football Association has condemned the abuse directed at Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo by a Liverpool at Anfield last Friday.

The GFA in a statement said “We stand firmly with our Black Stars forward, Antoine Semenyo, following the racial abuse he suffered at Anfield.”

The statement added that “In the face of provocation, Antoine showed strength, grace, and unity. On the pitch, he scored twice; off it, he reminded us of what football truly represents — respect, solidarity, and love for the beautiful game.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has also strongly condemned and pledged his full support to the 24-year-old.

“I am here for Antoine, whenever he needs it, and we are here as a club to deal with it in the best way possible because it shouldn’t happen,” the Dutch defender told Sky Sports. “But we stand with him completely.”

Merseyside Police confirmed that a 47-year-old man was arrested on Saturday in connection with the incident.

Both clubs, alongside the Premier League, have issued strong statements condemning the abuse. The league has also launched a full investigation into the matter.