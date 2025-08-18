Two Ghanaian Referees Appointed For CAF Women’s Champions League Qualifiers

Rita Ama Boateng Nkansah and Patricia Kyeraa

Ghana’s growing reputation for producing elite football officials has been further strengthened with the appointment of two of its referees for the upcoming CAF Women’s Champions League Qualifiers in Ivory Coast.

FIFA referees Rita Ama Boateng Nkansah and Patricia Kyeraa have been selected to officiate at the tournament, which runs from August 23 to September 5, 2025, in Yamoussoukro.

Their inclusion is being hailed as a milestone achievement, not only for the referees themselves but also for Ghana’s image in African football.

The CAF Women’s Champions League Qualifiers is one of the continent’s premier women’s club football events, and the presence of the two Ghanaians underscores the country’s influence on the continental stage.

This latest recognition highlights Ghana’s commitment to developing top-tier officials capable of representing the nation with distinction at the highest levels of the game.

BY Wletsu Ransford