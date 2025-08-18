Antoine Semenyo Responds To Racial Abuse With Brace

Antoine Semenyo

AFC Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo has spoken out following the racial abuse he suffered during Friday night’s Premier League opener against Liverpool at Anfield, describing the night as “unforgettable” for the solidarity shown across the football community.

The match was briefly halted in the 29th minute after Semenyo reported being targeted by a supporter. The individual accused of directing the abuse was swiftly removed from the stadium before later being arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence. Police confirmed the man, is currently being questioned.

Semenyo, later revealed he had also received racist messages on Instagram, sharing screenshots with the caption: “When will it stop?”

Despite the incidents, the Ghana international delivered a standout performance, scoring twice in Bournemouth’s eventual 4-2 defeat. In a social media post the following day, he said the night would remain with him forever—not because of the abuse, but because of the unity he witnessed.

“Last night at Anfield will stay with me forever – not because of one person’s words, but because of how the entire football family stood together,” he wrote. “To my @afcb team-mates who supported me in that moment, to the @liverpoolfc players and fans who showed their true character, to the @premierleague officials who handled it professionally – thank you. Football showed its best side when it mattered most.”

Semenyo added that his two goals were his way of “speaking the only language that truly matters on the pitch” and thanked the football community for its overwhelming support.

“The messages of solidarity remind me why I love this sport,” he said. “We keep moving forward, together.”

Liverpool, Bournemouth, and the Premier League have all issued strong statements against the abuse, with the league confirming that a full investigation is underway.