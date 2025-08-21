GFA, Wilsad Support Launch Nationwide GPL Live Radio Commentary Service

THE GHANA Football Association (GFA) has teamed up with Wilsad Support Ltd. to roll out a syndicated live radio commentary service for the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

The new service, branded GhSportsLive, will broadcast across a network of partner stations nationwide, offering millions of football fans real-time access to the thrills of the country’s top-flight competition.

The initiative, which kicks off with the 2025/26 GPL season, is aimed at bridging the gap between the league and its supporters by making professional commentary and live updates available in both urban and rural communities.

Fans can expect top-quality coverage of major fixtures as well as live reports from match centres across the country.

GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku hailed the partnership as a milestone in efforts to expand the reach of Ghana football.

“This partnership with Wilsad Support Ltd is another important step in our ongoing efforts to bring Ghana football to every corner of the country,” he said.

Mr. Okraku added that “byoffering regulated, professional live radio commentary through our partners, we are deepening engagement with fans and enhancing the visibility of the GPL.”

Chief Executive of Wilsad Support Ltd, Wilson Arthur, expressed excitement about the project, stressing its potential to make the league more inclusive.

“Our goal is to ensure that every fan, no matter where they are in Ghana, can enjoy the excitement of the GPL in real time. Football belongs to the people, and this service will make the game even more accessible,” he added.

With this initiative, the GFA and Wilsad Support Ltd are inviting fans, stakeholders, and the media to tune in and be part of a new era of GPL coverage.

BY Wletsu Ransford