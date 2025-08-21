Police Ladies Sign Danish Forward Laura Juul Hansen

Laura Juul Hansen

GHANA WOMEN’S Premier League champions Police Ladies FC have bolstered their squad with the signing of Danish forward Laura Juul Hansen, as they prepare for their maiden appearance in the CAF Women’s Champions League.

The Accra-based side confirmed Hansen’s arrival on Tuesday, August 19, via X, describing the move as a major boost to their continental ambitions.

“Let’s welcome Danish forward Laura Juul Hansen to the Polas family,” the club posted.

Police Ladies, who clinched last season’s domestic title, will represent Ghana in the upcoming WAFU Zone B qualifiers in Côte d’Ivoire.

They have been drawn in Group B alongside Nigeria’s Bayelsa Queens, Benin’s Sam Nelly, and Togolese champions ASKO.

Their campaign begins on Sunday, August 24, against Bayelsa Queens, followed by a clash with Sam Nelly before rounding off the group stage against ASKO on Saturday, August 30.

The qualifiers, set for August 23 to September 4 at the Stade Charles Konan Banny in Yamoussoukro, will determine the zone’s sole representative for the 2025 CAF Women’s Champions League.

BY Wletsu Ransford