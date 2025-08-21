Salah, Rogers Crowned PFA Player, Young Player Of The Year

Mohammed Salah (left) and Morgan Rogers with their awards

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has been named the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) men’s player of the year, while Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers picked up the young player of the year award after a standout season.

Salah, who finished as the Premier League’s top scorer in 2024/25 with 29 goals and 18 assists, adds the accolade to a glittering individual campaign that also saw him win the Premier League player of the season and the Football Writers’ Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year awards.

He beat competition from team-mate Alexis Mac Allister, Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, Chelsea’s Cole Palmer and Arsenal’s Declan Rice.

Salah told the BBC it is “something I’ll never forget and take for granted” after becoming the first player to receive three PFA player of the year awards.

For Rogers, the recognition caps a breakthrough year at Villa Park. Signed from Middlesbrough in February 2024 for around £15 million, the 23-year-old quickly became a regular under Unai Emery, making 54 appearances across all competitions, scoring 14 times and helping Villa to a sixth-place league finish, as well as runs to the Champions League quarter-finals and FA Cup semi-finals.

He also earned his first senior England call-up in November, making his debut against Greece and going on to win six caps.

“Later down the line, I want to be one of those incredible players people speak about,” Rogers told BBC Sport. “It’s a nice recognition but there’s more to win and I can’t wait.”

Rogers becomes the fifth Aston Villa player to claim the award, following in the footsteps of Andy Gray, Gary Shaw, Ashley Young and James Milner. He is also the seventh consecutive English player to win the prize.

Elsewhere, James Trafford, who recently joined Manchester City, was named Championship player of the year after keeping 29 clean sheets for Burnley.

In League One, striker Richard Kone – now at Queens Park Rangers – claimed the award following an 18-goal season with Wycombe.

Bromley’s Michael Cheek earned the League Two award, finishing as Golden Boot winner with 25 goals.