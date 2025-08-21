Hearts Of Oak Secure Midfielder Abdul Karim Ahead Of New Season

Abdul Karim

ACCRA HEARTS of Oak have strengthened their squad with the signing of midfielder Abdul Karim as preparations intensify for the new football season.

Karim, whose impressive displays previously earned him a place in Ghana’s Black Galaxies squad during the CHAN qualifiers, becomes the fifth addition to coach Didi Dramani’s side in the current transfer window.

He joins Frank Duku, Prince Kwabena Owusu, Ali Mohammed, and Baba Amadu.

The Phobians are set to compete in the upcoming 2025 GHALCA Top 4 tournament as part of their build-up to the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League campaign.

Didi Dramani and his coaching team are outing things in place to ensure they can turn the fortunes of the club ahead of the new football season, following a third place finish last season.

BY Wletsu Ransford