Ghana Is Proud Custodian Of Pan African Heritage – GTA

Abeiku Aggrey Santana

DEPUTY CHIEF Executive Officer of Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Abeiku Aggrey Santana, has stated that Ghana is a proud custodian of Pan African heritage as the country represents African values, resilience, and unity, inspiring generations.

Speaking at the Joint Annual Conference of the African Marketing Confederation (AMC) and the Technology and Information Confederation Africa (TICON Africa), the Deputy CEO reiterated that Ghana is the home of Pan Africanism, the gateway to Africa.

“Ghana is the home of rich heritage and our tourism is more than just a destination. Ghana is an experience. Our country is blessed with diverse tourism potentials; from the historic forts and castles that tell our story of resilience and freedom to the breathtaking natural wonders such as the Kakum National Park, the Volta Lake, which is the largest man-made lake in the world,” he added.

Mr. Aggrey entreated participants to explore Accra and beyond to encounter the vibrant soul of Ghana, its cuisine, rhythm, and the richness of Ghana through traditional dishes.

“Most importantly, experience the friendliness of Ghanaians, hospitality that is second to none in Africa. We are also delighted that beyond the discussion on marketing technology and the future of Africa, you will also have the chance to enjoy Ghana’s cultural heartbeat,” he added.

The AMC and TICON Africa are Pan-African professional bodies of experts in the Marketing and Information Technology fields dedicated to unlocking the potential of Marketing and ICT across the African continent.

The 2025 conference focuses on fostering synergy between marketing, technology, and supply chain, ensuring Africa remains competitive in the global digital economy.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke